Bhadrachalam ASP to probe SI’s suicide case

Bhadrachalam Assistant Superintendent of Police Ankit Kumar Sankhawar will be investigating the case of suicide of Ashwaraopet Sub-Inspector S. Srinivas who ended his life allegedly due to humiliation and harassment by his Inspector and four constables.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SI, who reportedly consumed pesticide on June 30, died on July 7 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The Market Police of Hyderabad, who issued Zero First Information Report following the SI’s death in the hospital located in their jurisdiction, got the post-mortem examination done and handed over the body to the SI’s family.

They also got the dying declaration of the SI recorded as per the procedure. Based on the complaint lodged by the SI’s wife Krishnaveni, a case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment to suicide) was registered. Relevant sections of the Prevention of Atrocities against the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes were also invoked in the case as the SI belonged to the Dalit community and his wife charged that he was humiliated and harassed on the basis of caste.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Zero FIR was eventually transferred to Mahbubabad district police on point of jurisdiction. The district police on Friday re-registered the case and sent it to Bhadradri Kothagudem police. The higher-ups assigned an investigation of the suicide case to Bhadrachalam ASP.

A SI of 2014 batch, Srinivas was Station House Officer of Ashwaraopet in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. On June 29, he along with the second SI of the station Shivaramakrishna attended the ‘crime review meeting’ convened by the SP. Around 10 a.m. on June 30, he left the police station. His wife rang up the regular driver stating that she could not reach her husband on both of his mobile phone numbers. The driver alerted Circle Inspector Jithender Reddy who informed the same to the higher-ups.

Around 12.50 p.m., his mobile phone signals were located in Mulkalapally area of the district. In the afternoon, the SI himself called 108 stating that he required medical assistance. During a subsequent telephonic conversation, he informed one of his senior officers that he had consumed pesticide.

The SI was initially taken to Mahbubabad government hospital and from there to another hospital in Warangal. From there, he was rushed to the private hospital in Secunderabad. After undergoing treatment there, he died on July 7.

Four constables of Ahwaraopet police station were suspended in the matter. The CI was transferred and attached to the SP office. The ASP is likely to record statements of the constables and the CI to ascertain facts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.