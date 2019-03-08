BG-II Bt cotton seed at ₹730 per pack

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has fixed the maximum sale price of BG-II version of Bt cotton seed at ₹730 per packet of 450 grams, including ₹710 seed value and ₹20 trait value.

In a gazette notification published on Friday, Joint Secretary in the Ministry Ashwani Kumar said the Central government had fixed the maximum sale price of the Bt cotton seed under the provisions of Cotton Seed Price (Control) Order, 2015. The maximum sale price of BG-I version of Bt cotton seed at ₹635 per packet. The Bt cotton seed packets come with 120 grams of refugia, non-Bt cotton seed, each.