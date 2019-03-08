Telangana

BG-II Bt cotton seed at ₹730 per pack

more-in

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has fixed the maximum sale price of BG-II version of Bt cotton seed at ₹730 per packet of 450 grams, including ₹710 seed value and ₹20 trait value.

In a gazette notification published on Friday, Joint Secretary in the Ministry Ashwani Kumar said the Central government had fixed the maximum sale price of the Bt cotton seed under the provisions of Cotton Seed Price (Control) Order, 2015. The maximum sale price of BG-I version of Bt cotton seed at ₹635 per packet. The Bt cotton seed packets come with 120 grams of refugia, non-Bt cotton seed, each.

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 8, 2019 11:57:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/bg-ii-bt-cotton-seed-at-730-per-pack/article26475390.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story