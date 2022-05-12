‘Beyond Key’ opens office in Hyderabad

IT consulting and software services firm Beyond Key has expanded its presence in India by opening an office in Hyderabad.

Consequently, it is set to hire more domain experts to provide IT services and solutions to clients around the world, the firm said in a release. Beyond Key has already operations in Chicago, Indianapolis, Indore and Pune.

The company said by expanding operations, it hopes to establish a centre of excellence that involve Microsoft 365 (SharePoint and Power Platform), Modern Data Warehousing, Business Intelligence (BI), Artificial Intelligence, NLP, and Dynamics 365. Sources said that the company’s headcount in India is 275 and there are plans to double it in 2022-23.

“We are excited about our growing team and the new possibilities. Hyderabad is the land of possibilities...” founder and CEO Piyush Goel said.