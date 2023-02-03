Beware, the sounder is around to forage and maraud

February 03, 2023 04:17 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

Mornings are not cherished for sunrise and a hot cuppa for a large number of cultivators in several districts of the State, whose routine involves trepidation and ominous forebodings at every daybreak. Very frequently, they wake up to the spectacle of trampled crop and dug-up farmland, clear indications of the unwelcome visit by the boar, an important faunal member of the wild, but a pest for the farmers.

“The animal dug up the earth all around the base of the rose bushes foraging for grass tubers. Though it didn’t touch the flowers, the plants will not survive once the root is exposed,” lamented Govardhan Reddy, a floriculturist in Shamshabad village, sharing his experience.

According to him and other farmers around, raids by wild pig have become almost a daily affair, with varying degrees of losses.

“They came in a large group during the night and ate all the tomatoes ready for harvesting. We incurred heavy loss,” another farmer, Shankar Reddy, said.

Initially, he surmised it to be the doing of a herd of domestic pigs, but it became clear soon when one of the farmers tried chasing the animal upon spotting it, and it chased him back.

The villagers were unanimous when they said the raids became more frequent after a huge layout was developed in the area, which had been wilderness earlier. Wild boar also thrives in the vast expanse of forested terrain managed by the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) at Shamshabad, sounders of which come marauding into the villages close by in the cover of darkness.

The wild boar menace is seemingly assuming epic proportions, vouched by the complaints from various districts including Asifabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Medak, Sangareddy and Siddipet, among others.

Keeping the pest at bay

And farmers use a plethora of techniques to ward off the pest, at times legal, and at times not.

“I bought 200 saris at ₹20 each exclusively to tie around my farm plot. We need to change the saris often, as the pigs may get used to it if the same ones are retained for longer periods,” says Suvarna, from Dasarpally village of Chinna Chintakunta mandal in Mahabubnagar district, where the wild boar regularly attacks paddy, maize, groundnut and even onion crop.

“We alternate among 12 different kinds of crops in this region, and all 12 attract wild boar. The animals raid even green chilli crop which they don’t eat. Instead, they forage for ‘Thunga’ [nut grass or cyperus rotundus] grass roots,” Bhaskar Reddy, a farmer, says.

Sleepless night vigil accompanied by a dog and a flashlight are absolutely necessary in order to save the crop, he says.

Farmers also use poison and snares to kill the animals, while a few try electric fences, all of them criminal offences as per the Wildlife Protection Act. At times, they backfire.

“I used electrical fence to stop the wild boar, but my neighbour’s cattle got electrocuted. I had to pay ₹1 lakh to get him out of my hair,” Shankar Reddy scowls. There have been reports of human casualties too.

Ch.Bhaskar Reddy, a farmer from Nagasamudrala village near Siddipet district, tried an innovative solution by dressing a worker as a black bear and making him do rounds in the farm, so that other animals are intimidated.

“It worked for a while, but now wild boar and monkeys have learnt to return after the man leaves,” he says.

Culling fail

After several pleas and representations from farmers, the State government had, seven years ago, issued orders permitting culling of the wild boar, but only by renowned shooters empanelled by the Forest department after obtaining necessary permission. Several amendments later, a process has been established for the culling, involving village sarpanches, shooters and foresters. It failed miserably.

According to information obtained from the Forest department, only about 200 wild pigs have been culled during the past two years. Of them, more than 100 have been killed in the Air Force Station, Dundigal, and 30 on ICRISAT campus.

“The government has designated all the sarpanches as honorary wildlife wardens. Any request for culling has to be addressed to them in writing. Once the request comes, the sarpanch, along with a team of panchayat members and a representative of the Forest department, would inspect and certify the damage. Then a request has to be made to any of the certified renowned shots empanelled by the government,” a forest officer explains.

Several other States, too, are employing shooters, who are paid per kill. Telangana government, on the other hand, has not allotted any budget to the culling operation.

“The task before us is gigantic. During the past four years, the wild boar population has doubled. Ecological niche has been established for them, thanks to the two cropping seasons, and there is abundant availability of water, and no predator. Even the size of the animals has become monstrous. Males are weighing about 200 kg each,” says Pervar Santhaji, an empanelled renowned shot.

Where’s the budget?

In such a scenario, it will not be possible for the shooters to work without payment, he says. Heavy costs are incurred on transport, stay, bullets and burial of the carcasses.

“Burial of each animal costs ₹1,000 and the price of each bullet is around ₹400. Which panchayat has funds to pay such huge amounts for wild boar culling,” Mr.Santhaji questions.

He feels that the problem cannot be considered as that of individual farmers anymore. The State government should take up culling drives wherever the crop loss is severe, preferably with the Agriculture department as the nodal agency, he says.

“In case of crops such as maize, the shooter cannot even spot the boar amid rows of tall stalks. Culling should be done by the government block-wise during non-crop season,” he says.

Another empanelled renowned shot, Shafat Ali Khan also says the government is not serious about the issue.

“Majority of the empanelled shooters are Joy Shikars. They offer to do it free of cost, and use the opportunity only to indulge in hobby hunting. If they are serious, they cannot do it free of cost. An excavator machine is needed to bury the carcasses. Who will pay? There are several procedural lapses. The entire idea of culling is mere eyewash,” Mr.Khan says.

On the other hand, several voices are also being raised against culling as the only choice for controlling wild boars. The All India Network Project on Vertebrate Pest Management (AINP-VPM) from the Agricultural Ornithology wing of the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University has developed several alternatives for culling, including bioacoustics, solar fencing, and fencing with HDPE net.

Flip side of culling

“Culling is not the solution, and has adverse effects, especially in containing animals with large litter size. Once the population plummets due to culling, mating frequency increases and the litter size gets enhanced. About 10 to 12 is the normal litter size, and in times of stress, it swells to 24 to 32 per litter. Culling only worsens the problem,” said V.Vasudeva Rao, retired scientist from the university, who worked in the AINP-VPM.

Long term and short term strategies need to be evolved to handle this problem, he says. These include a study to assess the landscape changes in the State owing to improved irrigation facilities, and how it contributes to the food choices of animals.

“Crop loss due to marauding wild boar is not a universal phenomenon and affects isolated areas in 18 to 19 districts. While the loss is greater for the individual farmer, its effect is minimal on the overall agricultural production of the state. Areas closer to forests and areas of two annual crop seasons are affected the most,” Mr.Vasudeva Rao said.

After 2015, paddy and cotton cultivation has increased in the State. The boars have changed their food habits accordingly, and shifted from bulbs and tubers to cotton bolls and paddy, he observed.

Altered composition of forests owing to excessive exploitation of medicinal plants also contributes to the issue, by bringing down the availability of natural food for the animals.

Mr.Vasudeva Rao suggests efficient weeding as a preliminary step towards containing the problem. Biological barriers have shown good results too, such as high plantation of the border with four to five rows of crops not preferred by wild boar. The non-preferred crops include castor, bajra, and safflower.

Farmers with large holdings and communities may adopt other more expensive methods such as bioacoustics, HDPE net, and solar fences. The government may help by offering subsidies on the equipment, he suggests.

Empathetic solution

One more empathetic and nature-friendly solution is the practice of permaculture, adopted by Nayanthara Nanda Kumar, nature lover and founder of Our Sacred Space, in her farmland at Dharur, Vikarabad.

“We maintain a wild zone on the outer periphery, and aid the growth of natural forest there. In the inner periphery, we grow a food forest, by planting it with diverse species of fruit that animals such as wild boar and monkey feed on. This has worked for me most of the time,” she says.

While it will be difficult for each individual farmer to leave acres of land for such initiatives, villages or blocks as units can afford to do it, she opines.

