Beverage bottling firm HCCB discusses expansion plans with Telangana CM, Minister

March 13, 2024 - HYDERABAD

A leadership team of beverages major Coca-Cola’s bottling arm Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) on Tuesday met with Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu and discussed its expansion plans in Telangana, including a ₹700 crore greenfield plant.

HCCB’s plans for continued expansion in the State with yet another greenfield plant with a tentative outlay of ₹700 crore were outlined, the Minister said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on the meeting with the team led by CEO Juan Pablo Rodriguez in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Mr. Sridhar Babu assured full cooperation from the State government in terms of provision of necessary infrastructure, utilities, permissions and skilled manpower for the upcoming unit. “Further, HCCB is all set to start commercial production out of their newly established ₹1,600 crore manufacturing facility near Hyderabad,” he said.

Several initiatives on the CSR front, including skill development, women empowerment, water management, plastic waste recycling and reducing greenhouse gas emissions were also discussed during the meeting. The Minister asserted Telangana continues to be a preferred investment destination for HCCB as the State administration offered swift and decisive support towards clearing the roadblocks along the way.

Senior officials, including TSIIC VC and MD E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, were present during the meeting.

HCCB delegation meets CM Revanth

Earlier, Mr.Rodriguez and the executives met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the CM’s office said in a post on X.

