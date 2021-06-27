Caught between the devil and the deep sea

‘We moved out from village three months ago but compensation not paid’

The oustees of Pallepahad thanda were feeling that that they were taken for granted by the officials who were not responding despite repeated appeals.

About two months ago, in the second week of April, the residents of Pallepahad thanda were made a big promise by officials. “Vacate the village and come to our office. All the compensations that were due to you will be paid. The cheques are ready, come and collect. The cheques will be handed over to you only when you vacate the village and shift to Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Colony at Mutrajpally,” was what the officials promised, claim the oustees of this thanda, one of the habitations to be submerged under Mallannasagar.

Trusting the officials, the oustees of the thanda shifted to the new colony. More than 70 days passed and nothing transpired. The officials were not saying the compensation would not be paid. “Instead, they are telling the cheques will be handed over ‘tomorrow.’ Oustees say that ‘tomorrow’ is not coming even after weeks of waiting.

In a move to examine the possibility of going to back to the thanda, some oustees, numbering about 10, visited their native place. There is no thanda except some bare walls and pillars staring at them, recalling their past.

“Our houses were completely demolished and they were filled with debris and pillars of demolished houses. Government has closed our doors permanently to return to our native village by destroying our village. But it has happened without paying us total compensations due to us. What we have to do and whom to approach for justice?” asked Mothiram, one of the oustees of the thanda. He alleged that his daughter was denied benefits though she was eligible.