Betting racket busted in Hyderabad

The sleuths of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (West Zone) on Friday busted an organised cricket betting racket and apprehended the organiser. The officials seized ₹ 2.80 lakh, and a mobile phone from the possession of Mohammed Javed Khan alias Baba (42) from Gudimalkapur.

Khan was accepting betting in the limits of Tappachabutra police station by watching cricket on Cricket Exchange, Cricbuzz Apps and Uniquexch.net website for the ongoing IPL-2022 Cricket match between Rajasthan Royals Vs Gujarat Titans, Officer on Special Duty (Task Force) P.Radha Kishan Rao said.