Betting gangs go unchecked in Nellore: Naidu

‘All sections in State suffering under YSRCP rule’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that it is unfortunate that Nellore district, once popular for its stalwarts like Potti Sriramulu, Bezawada Gopala Reddy and Puchalapalli Sundarayya, has now become a hub of betting gangs and their unchecked extortions and exploitation.

Mr. Naidu has deplored that what began as the ruling YSRCP’s targeted harassment against the TDP activists and leaders have now extended to all sections of society including Muslim Minorities, Dalits, tribals, BCs and even temples and philanthropic organisations.

Addressing a meeting of Nellore Lok Sabha party leaders on Wednesday, the TDP chief expressed concern that the entire Nellore district was coming under threat from the illegal activities of betting gangs which were looting the people with their oppressive ways. The YSRCP leaders became defamed among the people due to their anarchic activities.

Crop losses

Stating that Nellore district farmers suffered heavy losses, Mr. Naidu said that the district paddy farmers lost ₹750 crore.

The former Chief Minister said that torching of temple chariots took place in two districts. Silver lions were stolen at Durga temple in another district. Three persons were tonsured in three districts. Murders, lynchings, gang rapes, suicide pacts and suicide attempts became common and routine in the State, he alleged.