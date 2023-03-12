Better to mask up to avoid getting infected by H3N2 virus, say top scientists

March 12, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST

It is always better to mask up in crowded places and when travelling in public transport if the current seasonal flu caused by H3N2 virus, which comes with high fever and severe throat infection, is to be avoided. Also, COVID positive cases are once again rising while official numbers are not showing the extent of disease prevalence in the population due to lack of enough testing, according to top scientists.

“What we are witnessing in the country is a common flu which has acquired new features leading to longer persistence and worse symptoms. Unlike COVID, it is likely to go away soon but it is always better to get tested. Effective monitoring by the public health officials would help in gauging which way this is going,” said former Director of CSIR-Centre of Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), and now director of Bengaluru based Tata Institute for Genetics & Society (TIGS), Rakesh Mishra.

Like in any virus infection, those with age-related co-morbidities should be careful and the onus is on the healthy individuals to keep up with hand hygiene, wear mask, not touch face/eyes often to avoid getting infected and transfer the same to the family and close friends, he said.

“People have started to take it lightly, but face masks reduce the prevalence of flu from person to person infection, and also COVID, besides preventing pollutants from getting into the body,” he pointed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

The flu now prevailing in the United States and other parts of the globe, is known to be present in animals and birds so could have jumped from the pigs. The virus changes its coat each year to avoid immune system of hosts. While the flu vaccine shots could be taken to reduce the severity, it need not be mandatory, said Dr. Mishra.

Bird flu

The noted scientist, who continues to work in his lab at CCMB and guide research students, also sounded a note of caution with regard to Bird Flu where the first human death has been reported from Cambodia.

“It is a matter of concern because of the poultry farms which could be potential sources of infection. We need to keep close watch on the air and sewage in the vicinity. Such surveillance is important to prevent it from becoming an epidemic as we would get a week’s time before any major outbreak,” he said.