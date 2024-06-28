Better prosecution needed in narcotics cases: Forum for Good Governance

In a letter to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, President of Forum for Good Governance M. Padmanabha Reddy called for effective investigation of narcotics cases in the State.

“Once the cases are registered, proper inquiry should be conducted and the accused punished, but this is not happening,” the letter read. “Keeping in view the fate of the cases booked earlier, people have doubts about the logical conclusion of the cases now being booked,” it added.

Citing examples of cases from the past which are either under trial for a considerable period or ended in acquittal, Mr. Reddy requested the CM to “strengthen the prosecution wing”. “The cases booked should be inquired properly, cases filed should be disposed of in two years’ time,” he said.

