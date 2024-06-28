ADVERTISEMENT

Better prosecution needed in narcotics cases: Forum for Good Governance

Updated - June 28, 2024 08:04 pm IST

Published - June 28, 2024 08:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

In a letter to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, President of Forum for Good Governance M. Padmanabha Reddy called for effective investigation of narcotics cases in the State.

“Once the cases are registered, proper inquiry should be conducted and the accused punished, but this is not happening,” the letter read. “Keeping in view the fate of the cases booked earlier, people have doubts about the logical conclusion of the cases now being booked,” it added.

Citing examples of cases from the past which are either under trial for a considerable period or ended in acquittal, Mr. Reddy requested the CM to “strengthen the prosecution wing”. “The cases booked should be inquired properly, cases filed should be disposed of in two years’ time,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US