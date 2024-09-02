Better access to healthcare, removal of unemployment and bringing together all minorities, SC/ ST communities important: MLC Amer Ali Khan

Journalist-turned-legislator Amer Ali Khan speaks to The Hindu about key areas of focus for minority welfare, such as better access to education and employment, and why all minority communities should unite to oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Mr. Khan, who is news editor of The Siasat Daily, also discusses the importance of bringing together minorities, as well as SC and ST communities.

Q: As a member of the State Legislative Council, what are the issues that require your immediate attention?

We [Muslims] are backward in terms of literacy, healthcare and education. We are also seeing stunted growth and multiple cases of women suffering from anaemia. There are cases of malnutrition as well. So, to tackle these things are the areas of priority.

As a journalist, you have had a connect with the people. But now, as a legislator, do you see this connect changing in nature?

My plan is to spend every weekend in one district of Telangana. I want to meet people from Muslim community, people from SC/ ST community of one district every weekend. That’s the initial plan. Those from the SC/ ST communities have also been suffering a lot. Let us get together, and work together. I will do whatever I can in both a personal capacity, and as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC). Of course, as an MLC, I will liaise with the State government as well.

Successive State governments had constituted House Committees or promised a removal of encroachments on Waqf properties. Do you think a re-look is required as to how to bring about waqf protection. Also, how do you look at the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024?

What tends to happen is after encroaching, certain people get water, and electricity connections, as well as road connectivity. If we cannot remove the encroachment, at least we can make them tenants on the waqf property. At a recent meeting, they said there are 98 mulgies in the Madina Waqf complex that are in a single person’s name! I have said, first vacant lands must be protected. Understand that only one waqf advocate is handling several hundred cases. It is impossible for just one human being to handle 1,200 cases. The Waqf Board has lost so many cases! As regards, the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2024, if we can stop it, then we must do everything to stop it. Also, the issue is not just about waqf. Lands belonging to churches are also many, and large. Today, they are targeting waqf. They are probably aiming at church land also. We, meaning all minority communities – Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, etc, – must come together, unite and fight to protect these lands.

Do you foresee a situation in which you – who have been opposing the MIM [All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen] – and the MIM – which has opposed you – coming face to face, now that you are an MLC? Your plans for the Old City?

I was asked this before by the media. I have dealt with situations by grabbing the bull by the horns. Secondly, the time for drama is over. Now, let us work together as all are accountable to the people. As regards the Old City, there is a need to concentrate on removing unemployment and tackling the drug menace, which we see across Hyderabad. People have realised the importance of an education. People have become more responsible.

There is a serious paucity of land for both Christian cemeteries and Muslim graveyards in the city and districts. What can be done to ameliorate this problem?

The government is cognisant of this fact. Around 125 acres were allotted for these communities for performing last rites. There is minor legal hurdle. However, this will be sorted out.