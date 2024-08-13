ADVERTISEMENT

‘Best Singarenian’, ‘Best Worker’ awards announced

Published - August 13, 2024 09:50 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

The management of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has announced the ‘Best Singarenian’ and ‘Best Worker’ awards for Kothagudem Area in connection with the 78th Independence Day celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Srinivasa Rao, fitter at the Kistaram Opencast Project, has been chosen for the ‘Best Singarenian’ award, according to a SCCL press release.

The winners of ‘Best Worker’ awards include P Vijayabhaskar, fitter, and K Ramchandar, coal cutter, of Padmavathi Khani, G Balasubramanyam, electrician, and M Venkateshwara Chary, EP Operator of JVR OCP, B Srinivas, EP Operator and A Rajeshwara Rao, general mazdoor of Kistaram OCP, M Surender, conveyor operator, RCHP, and A Nagesh, general mazdoor, JVR CHP.

The awardees will be felicitated as part of the Independence Day celebrations in the coal town on August 15.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US