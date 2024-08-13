GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Best Singarenian’, ‘Best Worker’ awards announced

Published - August 13, 2024 09:50 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

The management of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has announced the ‘Best Singarenian’ and ‘Best Worker’ awards for Kothagudem Area in connection with the 78th Independence Day celebrations.

A Srinivasa Rao, fitter at the Kistaram Opencast Project, has been chosen for the ‘Best Singarenian’ award, according to a SCCL press release.

The winners of ‘Best Worker’ awards include P Vijayabhaskar, fitter, and K Ramchandar, coal cutter, of Padmavathi Khani, G Balasubramanyam, electrician, and M Venkateshwara Chary, EP Operator of JVR OCP, B Srinivas, EP Operator and A Rajeshwara Rao, general mazdoor of Kistaram OCP, M Surender, conveyor operator, RCHP, and A Nagesh, general mazdoor, JVR CHP.

The awardees will be felicitated as part of the Independence Day celebrations in the coal town on August 15.

