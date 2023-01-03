Best regional centre award for chemical engineers body

January 03, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST

Hyderabad

The Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers (IIChE) selected Hyderabad Regional Centre (HRC) for the Best Regional Centre (BRC) Award 2022. The IIChE, the professional body of chemical engineers, has more than 32,000 members with 46 regional centres and 182 student chapters in different engineering colleges across the country. The award was received by Sanjay Bhardwaj, chairman, and S. Ilaiah, regional secretary of IIChE-HRC, during the 75th annual session of IIChE, and Chemical Engineering Congress (CHEMCON 2022) held in Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU) , Kanpur. The award was conferred on IIChE – HRC on earlier occasions too, during CHEMCON 2019 and 2021, which were held in IIT Delhi and CSIR - Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT), Bhubaneswar respectively. The IIChE – HRC regularly conducts programmes for professional enrichment of its members, informed a press release.