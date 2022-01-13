Best regional centre award for chemical engineers body

The Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers (IIChE) selected Hyderabad Regional Centre (HRC) for the Best Regional Centre (BRC) Award 2021.

The award was received by Dr. Sanjay Bhardwaj, chairman, and S. Ilaiah, regional secretary of IIChE-HRC during the 74th annual session of IIChE, and Chemical Engineering Congress (CHEMCON 2021), held at CSIR – Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology, Bhubaneswar.

The award was conferred on IIChE – HRC earlier too, during CHEMCON 2019, held in IIT Delhi. The IIChE – HRC regularly conducts programmes for professional enrichment of its members, informed a press release. The IIChE, the professional body of chemical engineers, has 44 regional centres and 172 student chapters in different engineering colleges across the country.