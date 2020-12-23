Best employees felicitated on SCCL Formation Day

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

23 December 2020 21:35 IST

Felicitation of best employees and presentation of rolling trophies to the best performing coal mines marked the celebration of the Singareni Formation Day in strict conformity to the COVID-19 safety protocols across the coal belt region of the district on Wednesday.

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Director (Operations) S Chandrasekhar, Director (Finance & Planning and Projects) N Balram and others took part in the main ceremony held at the SCCL’s head office in Kothagudem. Best performers among coal workers of the State-owned coal mining company were honoured on the occasion. A water fountain and a waiting hall for visitors were inaugurated at the company head office in the coal town. The Singareni Formation Day was celebrated at Rudrampur, Yellandu, Manuguru and other areas in the coal belt region. Some aggrieved land oustees from the coal mining region staged a protest near the SCCL’s head office demanding jobs as per the GO 424. They alleged that they were deprived of assured employment many years after sacrificing their lands for various coal mining projects in the coal belt region. The police whisked them away from the spot.

