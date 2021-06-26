Bereaved kin of journalist stare at uncertain future

Khammam scribe, who succumbed to COVID, was the sole breadwinner of joint family

After losing their sole breadwinner to COVID-19 last month, the bereaved family of town-based journalist Kasam Venkanna is staring at an uncertain future.

During his journalism career spanning more than 15 years, Venkanna endeared himself to readers by penning numerous articles mainly relating to education and culture. On May 25, he succumbed to COVID-19 after battling the infection for almost three weeks, leaving his family devastated.

Moved by the plight of the bereaved family members, district leaders of the Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TJF) donated money for funeral expenses. Several fellow journalists and others extended monetary aid to the family as temporary relief to tide over the difficult times.

“He was a humble person with great concern for his parents. Above all, he was fully committed to his profession,” recalled Susheela, wife of Venkanna.

Six of the 12-member family also contracted COVID-19 last month. “My husband lost his battle to coronavirus while five others recovered. Difficult times are ahead for us with no regular source of income, “Susheela lamented worrying about the future of her two children, Bhargav (15) and Druvitha (13).

TJF district general secretary Syed Ismail said the union will help the bereaved family in getting ₹2 lakh ex-gratia from the Telangana State Media Academy at the earliest.