Bengaluru man held for conning Hyderabad victim of $1,721 in sextortion scam

The Hyderabad Cybercrime police on Thursday arrested a 26-year-old man from Bengaluru for his involvement in a sextortion scam through dating websites.

The police traced Riddh Bedi, 26, a resident of Brookefield, following a complaint from a Hyderabad resident citing that his son residing in California, USA., was blackmailed and conned of $1,721.

According to the police, the accused Bedi, posed as a woman on a dating platform lured the victim into sharing personal information and sensitive images. Using this information, the accused threatened to expose the victim in his social circle unless a ransom was paid.

During the investigation, the police traced several transactions made by the victim to an Indian mobile number linked to bank accounts in various Indian banks. After the victim stopped responding, the accused escalated the threats by sending obscene messages to the victim’s family and workplace colleagues.

Police said that Bedi, a former product designer, turned to online scams after losing his job.

“He created fake profiles on dating websites like Seeking.com using stolen images of women to lure unsuspecting victims into sending sensitive photographs. Once he obtained these images, he blackmailed the victims, threatening to release the compromising content unless they pay money,” the police said.

To facilitate the transfer of these funds from the US to India, Bedi instructed the victims to use online payment platforms, including Zelle. The money was later routed to his Indian bank accounts, including those in HDFC, Kotak, and RBL banks, police said.

To avoid detection, the accused used multiple phone numbers, email addresses, and social media platforms, taking careful steps to cover his tracks.

The police seized a laptop, two mobile phones and other mobile equipment used by him.

Interestingly, the accused completed his course in Mechanical Engineering from California where he stayed for six years. Divulging on his routine and lifestyle, the police said he typically slept during the day and worked through the night to target US citizens.

Moreover, the accused lived in a prime property in Bengaluru and paid a rent of ₹75,000 per month.

