Bengaluru cafe blast: Telangana police increases security

March 01, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Following a low-intensity IED blast at Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru’s Brookefield area on Friday, the Telangana police have announced heightened security measures across the State.

Senior officials from the Telangana state police said they have beefed up the security as part of the standard operating procedure (SOP). Authorities have intensified security measures in the Twin-Cities with focus on crowded areas, religious sites and other vital installations. “Security personnel have been instructed to maintain vigilance and report any suspicious activity or unattended objects,” said a top police official.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah told media persons that the man who placed the bag inside the cafe had taken a token from the cash counter and that the cashier was being questioned.

In the CCTV footage of the cafe showing the moments before the explosion, fairly busy public movements can be seen around the counter and outside the place. The explosion turned the screen white for a few seconds, only to reveal the aftermath of injured people finding their way out of the place amidst the smoke.