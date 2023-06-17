Beneficiaries need to apply online for ₹1L BC artisans’ assistance: Cabinet panel

June 17, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Cabinet Sub-Committee on the ₹1 lakh assistance (grant) to artisans families of Backward Classes communities have stated that poorest of the poor among the applicants would get the benefit first and they need not visit any office or meet any official and that only online application with the necessary documents would be enough.

Ministers Gangula Kamalakar, T. Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, V. Srinivas Goud, V. Prashanth Reddy and G. Jagadish Reddy, who comprise the sub-committee, held a meeting with the officials of the BC Welfare department here on Saturday to discuss the implementation of the scheme announced by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the 10th State Formation Day.

Principal Secretary in the BC Welfare Department B. Venkatesham explained the progress of the first-phase implementation of the scheme. As on Saturday, June 17, about 2.7 lakh applications seeking the benefit were filed online. He stated that the beneficiaries need to apply only through online facility (website) — https://tsobmmsbc.cgg.gov.in — and there was no need to submit the application physically in any office or to any official.

Stating that the scheme to extend financial assistance of ₹1 lakh each to the families of artisans among BC communities was a continuous process, Mr. Kamalakar said the district collectors were required to send a list of beneficiaries picked up from among the applicants on the poorest of the poor basis to the government on 5th of every month and after the district in-charge Minister’s clearance the local legislators would distribute the benefit on the 15th of every month.

Further, he stated that the selected beneficiaries would have the freedom to select and purchase their choice of tools or equipment within one month of the disbursement of the assistance and they would be required to upload the pictures of grounded units on the website.

Special Chief Secretary in the Labour Department I. Rani Kumudini, Secretary in the Finance Department Ronald Rose and other officials attended the Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting.