Beneficiaries for bank-linked subsidy scheme selected

March 22, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC) on Tuesday selected 1,151 beneficiaries from the Hyderabad district for its bank-linked subsidy scheme.

The move comes days after The Hindu, by means of the Right to Information Act, underscored the low expenditure as against the budgetary allocation that was made for the scheme. These beneficiaries are scheduled to receive ₹2 lakh, under the TSMFC’s scheme. Of the total beneficiaries, 712 are men and 381 are women.

NCM member visits SBI

Meanwhile, National Commission for Minorities member Syed Shahezadi visited State Bank of India, Local Head Office, Hyderabad, on Tuesday and reviewed the status of finance extended by SBI to the minorities in the State.

She advised the bank officials to ensure that the targets under various government sponsored schemes for 2022-23 are achieved by the bank. General Manager NW2 Debashish Mitra, DGM(FI) P K Mohandas and other officials from the SBI LHO participated in the meeting, the bank said in a release.

