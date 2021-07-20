Benefactors turn mentors to COVID victims’ children

Initiative by NGO comes as a solace to needy families

Fate dealt a cruel blow to the family of Bugudala Bhavani, an Intermediate second year student, when her father Narasimhulu, a tailor, passed away on May 20 due to COVID-19. Bhavani has a brother Sai Kiran studying in seventh class and her mother Chandrakala is a housewife. The family stared at an uncertain future, having lost the sole bread winner.

Fortunately for them, the Sarvodaya Grama Seva Foundation (SGSF) came forward to offer monthly stipend to both the children till they complete their education. On Sunday night, Bhavani participated in a virtual meeting where Dr. K. Venkata Rajasekhar, a senior cardiothoracic surgeon from Hyderabad interacted with the girl and asked about her education.

“When I told Dr Rajasekhar sir that I am pursuing my Bi.P.C., he assured to extend all the support for me. It was a like a father assuring a daughter. I felt too happy,” said an emotional Bhavani. The SGSF has initiated the process of mentoring students from families who lost the breadwinner. The mentors interact with the students and find out their interests and give them proper guidance in selecting their career.

In the online event held on Sunday night, 10 students and 15 mentors had participated and got to know each other. The mentors of Sarvodaya Foundation include Jatosh Bhaskar, Assistant Manager, IDBI and founder, Champs Brigade Online Tuition Platform; Dr. Manoj Reddy, Emergency Medicine Interventionist; K Soma Narasaiah, Chartered Accountant; Dr. Ajesh Raj Saxena, Surgical Oncologist; Dr. Sumina M., Gynaecologist; Dr Upender Sattelli and others.

“Our intention is to offer moral support to the students and guide them in their future education and meet their other requirements. The mentors will personally get in touch with the students and offer them any suggestions they require. This is nurturing them young,” Dr Upender told The Hindu.