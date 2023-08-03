Below normal rainfall forecast in August and September

August 03, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Rainfall in the second half of Southwest Monsoon season (August-September 2023) is very likely to be below normal over Telangana. During this month, the special distribution suggests that below normal rainfall is very likely over many districts.

State Cumulative Rainfall from June 1 to August 3 was 56.9 cm against normal of 37.8 cm with 51% deviation. Within GHMC, the cumulative rainfall during the same period has been 46.3 cm against normal 29.8 cm with deviation 55%. The day temperatures are very likely to be normal to below normal and minimum temperatures are likely to be above normal over most districts, said a report by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) on Thursday.

The Southwest Monsoon period is from June to September and the normal annual rainfall of the State is about 91.9 cm and about 80% of annual rainfall received or 73.9 cm is obtained during this period alone. This year, there has been a 14 days’ delay in normal onset of monsoon as the rains came on June 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thus far, the monsoon progress across districts has been: Large excess (+60% and above, 15): Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Jangaon, Rajanna Sircilla, Wanaparthy, Warangal, Jayashankar, Hanamkonda, Karimnagar, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Jagtial, Nizamabad.

Excess (+20% to +59%, 15): Suryapet, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mulugu, Hyderabad, Kamareddy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mancherial, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Peddapalli, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar. Narayanpet, Adilabad, Nirmal, Rangareddy. Normal (-19% to 19%, 3) Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, and Khammam.

Weak monsoon

Southwest monsoon has been weak over Telangana and rain had occurred at isolated places on Thursday. The highest rainfall recorded has been 8 mm in Adilabad. There was light rainfall (0.25 cm-1.5 cm) and very light rainfall (up to 0.24 cm) at isolated places all over the State except Nirmal, Rajanna Sircilla, Medak, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hyderabad, Jogulamba Gadwal and Rangareddy districts with no rain.

Forecast for Friday is generally cloudy sky with light rain with maximum temperature likely to be 29 degree C and the minimum of 23 degree C for the twin cities and for the rest of the State. It is going to be light to moderate to heavy showers in isolated places across Telangana, said IMD bulletin.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT