Believe in good relations with the Centre for development, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

March 05, 2024 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asserted that his government is against fighting with the Centre and believes in maintaining good relations for all-round development.

The CM said politics can take centre stage during elections and not interfere with development. The State and Centre should maintain cordial relations. This was the reason why he and his Cabinet colleagues met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers without any contentions for the development of the State, he added.

Mr. Revanth Reddy was speaking at a meeting organised in connection with laying of foundation stones for various works by the Prime Minister in Adilabad on Monday. He requested the Prime Minister to extend the Centre’s cooperation for the development of Telangana.

He recalled that the Centre had promised to set up a 4,000-MW power project by NTPC in Telangana as part of the assurances given at the time of bifurcation of the erstwhile united State. However, almost 10 years after the bifurcation, the project could generate 1,600 MW of power and this was due to the inefficiency of the previous government. “The State government will give all the permissions for the remaining 2,400 MW power generation,” he said, urging the Centre to take steps to enhance the generation capacity of the project.

Mr. Revanth Reddy sought the Centre’s cooperation in the development of Hyderabad Metro and Musi Riverfront Development Project as well as in setting up a semiconductor industry in the State. He expressed gratitude to Mr. Modi for his positive response regarding the construction of skyways and Textiles Park.