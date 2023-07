Bejjur in Kumaram Bheem Asifbad district receives 26 cm as heavy rain pelts TS

July 20, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A low pressure area has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast even as the southwest monsoon has been vigorous across Telangana on Thursday.

Extremely heavy rainfall had occurred at isolated places in Kumaram Bheem district, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Jangaon, Medak and at isolated places in Kamareddy, Kumaram Bheem, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Warangal.

Heavy rain had occurred at a few places in Medchal Malkajgiri, Kamareddy, Mahabubabad, Medak, Siddipet and at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Sangareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts, said a IMD (India Meteorological Department) report.

Bejjur (Kumaram Bheem Asifbad) 26 cm, Zaffargadh (Jangaon) 17 cm, Jagdevpur (Siddipet), Medak, Gandhari (Kamareddy), Raghunathpalle (Jangaon) – 13 cm each, Parvathagiri (Warangal), Ghanpur (Jangaon), Kowdipalle, Tekmal (Medak), Wankdi – 12 cm each, were among the places which received heavy rain.

Forecast for Friday is heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Yadadri Bhuvangiri with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana.

Generally cloudy sky with moderate rainfall has been forecast for twin cities with temperatures likely to be around 26° C during the day and 22° C during the night.

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said in its report that very heavy rainfall (11.6-20.4.cm) was received at Kumaram Bheem, Medak, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, Mahabubabad districts. Heavy Rainfall (6.5-11.5 cm) was received at isolated places over Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Medak, Sangareddy, Jangaon, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Jayashankar, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. Moderate Rainfall (1.6-6.4 cm) was received at many places all over the State except Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba, Narayanpet districts. During the last 24 hours in GHMC, highest rainfall was recorded: 55.1 mm, Kukatpally, Hyderabad district.

