Being ignored by PCC: Komatireddy Venkata Reddy

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, who has been staying away from party meetings after his brother Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy resigned from the party, has accused the party leadership of not inviting him to the Munugode poll preparatory meetings.

“Neither am I aware of the meetings nor have I been informed,” he said. Expressing anger at the PCC leadership for not taking action against party spokesperson Addanki Dayakar for the derogatory and abusive remarks against him, he demanded that those who abused him be expelled from the party.

He also took objection to certain remarks made by PCC president A. Revanth Reddy at the Chundur public meeting. During his speech, Mr. Revanth Reddy drew comparison between constables and IPS officers and said once the IPS officer occupied the seat he had to be respected even if he was junior to the constable in the police service or age. Mr. Venkat Reddy claimed that the PCC president was referring to him while making those statements.

Mr. Venkata Reddy said there was a concerted effort to drive him away from party. “They think I will leave the party If I was insulted,” he said. Mr. Reddy also said he would take up the issue with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and explain the insults to him from the party men.

However, the party rejected Mr Reddy’s claims of ignoring him and said the DCC president concerned and other leaders were trying to reach him but in vain. He was not responding to the calls and even messages for the information to be passed on to him or to send him the invitation for the meetings, said a senior leader.