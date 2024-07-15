Begumpet ROB in ‘distressed’ condition, to be taken up for repairs

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)‘s proposal to take up repair and rehabilitation of two road over bridges at Begumpet and RK Puram respectively has got sanction from the GHMC Council during its meeting recently.

The Begumpet ROB was constructed on the Inner Ring Road, and connects prime areas such as Somajiguda and Punjagutta with Secunderabad. It was a four-lane bi-directional ROB later enhanced to six lane in 2009. Owing to exposure to the elements over the years, the ROB experienced wear and tear, and structural members of the bridge such as portal pier, girders, and diaphragm began rusting, which could affect the strength of the structure.

A consultant appointed to test the structural stability of the ROB came up with a report which mentioned severe corrosion of main re-bars in girders, diaphragms and deck slab, surface honey combs in concrete, cracks in girders, pier cap, and cantilever portion, spalling of cover concrete, severely distressed/distorted bearing pads, clogged expansion joints and carbonation effect over exposed concrete surface, a note informed.

All in all, the consultant concluded that the Begumpet ROB is in a distressed condition, which could affect the safety and durability of the structure. The cost of repair and rehabilitation of the ROB has been worked out to ₹20 crore.

While RK Puram (Ramakistapuram) ROB is relatively less damaged and free from major visual distresses, minor problems were found which called for restoration efforts, which include treatment for local corrosion, expansion joints, railings, separation cracks in abutment, besides provision for drainage spouts, and others. An administrative sanction of ₹6 crore has been made towards carrying out repairs and restoration works for the RK Puram ROB.