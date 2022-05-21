Begum Bazaar shops in Hyderabad close in protest over Neeraj’s killing

Neeraj’s wife Sanjana said he was attacked since her family was against love marriage

Begum Bazaar in Hyderabad which usually bustles with business was filled with slogans demanding justice on May 21. All shops in the busy business hub were shut after 22-year-old Neeraj Panwal was brutally attacked on Friday night leading to his death.

Neeraj's 21-year-old wife Sanjana said he was attacked since her family members were against their love marriage. The young widow identified two out of the five attackers as her cousins. "The other three were wearing masks," said exhausted Sanjana, sitting near Shah Inayat Gunj Police Station.

The couple got married in April of last year. They have a two-month-old son.

The business persons from the locality also gathered in huge numbers at the police station demanding justice for Neeraj's family and the case will be tried in Fast Track Court.

Five people attacked when Neeraj along with his grandfather were going on a bike in Mitti Ka Sher locality of Begumbazaar. His grandfather Jagdish Prasad Panwal said that the attackers threw chilli at them.

Mr. Jagdish received an injury on his left hand when he came in way of the attack.