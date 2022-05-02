Begin Hill Fort palace restoration works: HC

Telangana High Court has instructed the State government to immediately commence the works relating to restoration and conservation of heritage structure Hill Fort palace at Adarshnagar near Basheerbagh.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili passed this direction while hearing a PIL petition filed by Hyderabad Heritage Trust. The petitioner, expressing concern over the deterioration of the historic monument, sought direction to government to preserve the building.

Special Government Pleader A. Sanjeev Kumar, appearing for the government, said the State was willing to restore and preserve the historical structure. Already, the government constituted a committee of engineering experts to study the strength of the structure and suggest measures for its restoration and preservation.

The committee furnished a report to the government on the matter and the latter had decided to start working revival of the historic building, the SGP told the court. The bench, instructing the government to begin restoration works, sought a report on the progress of preservation works by August 8.