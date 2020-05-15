Beer from bars to be shifted to liquor shops

HYDERABAD

15 May 2020 21:45 IST

The Excise Department has given permission to bars, clubs and tourism bars which are closed due to lockdown to dispose of beer stocks with them to liquor shops.

The permission followed a representation given by the managements of bars and clubs to the government that they face the threat of suffering losses if they did not dispose of the stocks immediately because beer comes with ‘use by’ and ‘best before’ dates.

After carrying out verification of stocks of beer at bars, clubs and tourism bars in the last two days, the department on Friday issued an order that beer which had ‘best before’ dates from May 17 to May 31 shall be transferred to liquor shops.

Advertising

Advertising

The excise station shall be the unit of transfer and the State House Officers shall aggregate the entire beer stock of bars, clubs and tourism bars in their jurisdiction for transfer to shops. The liquor shops will pay an amount equal to the issue price of beer at Telangana State Bewerages Corporation depots on May 5.

The transfer could be effected within an excise district where the beer stocks are high and number of liquor shops less within the limits of a station. The bars and clubs are also free to transfer the beer to shops of their choice if they donot have any objection.

The transfer should be completed by Saturday morning.