BEE-Mission LiFE initiatives help reduce CO₂ emissions in 2022-23

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in association with Mission LiFE has intensified its outreach programme for a nationwide impact of its energy conservation measures, which, according to the agency, has resulted in huge savings of ₹1,94,320 crore in financial terms during 2022-23.

According to media adviser (Southern India) of BEE, A. Chandra Sekhara Reddy, the efficiency programmes have delivered substantial energy savings of 50.98 Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (MTOE), including 24.68 MTOE of savings in thermal energy. The adoption of energy conservation measures have saved 306.55 billion units of energy and reduced 306.4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

Speaking at the 22nd Formation day of BEE, director general Abhay Bhakre explained the substantial energy savings achieved with the help of conservation measures. Adviser of NITI Aayog Sudhendu Jyothi Sindha, Deputy DG of BEE Ashok Kumar, Secretary BEE Milind Deora, and directors Abhishek Sarma and Sameer Pandit released a poster on Mission Life in New Delhi.

Mindful consumption

Mr. Bhakre said the movement aims to reshape the environmental narrative by promoting mindful consumption and a circular economy, departing from the current “use-and-throw” model. Underscoring their alignment with Mission LiFE’s goals, the BEE was leveraging its energy efficiency programmes and intensifying its outreach efforts to ensure that Mission LiFE reached every household in the country.

He explained that Mission LiFE was being unfolded in three distinct phases focusing on individual behavioural change, encouraging people to adopt simple yet effective eco-friendly practices in their daily lives, anticipating a shift in large-scale individual demand, influencing industries and markets to cater to sustainable consumption patterns and to trigger a shift in large-scale industrial and government policies, promoting sustainable production and consumption.

Manging Director of the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation N. Janaiah explained various milestones in the area of energy efficiency, particularly in the field of transport.

