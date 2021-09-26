Be watchful even after fever subsides: doctors

HYDERABAD

26 September 2021 00:16 IST

‘Besides fall in platelets, dengue can impact multiple organs’

Until a few months ago, running a temperature made people rush for COVID-19 tests, but with the second wave of the pandemic subsiding and monsoon showers frequently lashing several parts of the State, the focus has turned to vector-borne diseases.

Consultant paediatrician and paediatric intensivist at Kamineni Hospitals, Kanchan S. Channawar says dengue fever, which is also known as breakbone fever, consists of three phases. “Febrile Phase usually varies from one to three days from the day of onset of fever and presents with high grade fever, retro orbital pain, generalised weakness, muscle and joint pains. The virus multiplies in blood during the Critical Phase that lasts for four to six days from the day of fever and presents with hypotension, shock, bleeding manifestation such as gum bleeding, vomiting of blood and passage of black, tarry stools. There may be organ impairment and platelet count may even decline during this phase. What follows is the Recovery Phase, which takes seven to 10 days of onset of fever and will see platelets rising,” explains Dr Channawar.

Senior consultant physician at KIMS Hospitals K. Shivaraju says those who are detected with dengue have to be watchful even after the fever subsides, regardless of age. “Symptoms of severe dengue might surface even after fever subsides. If someone who has recovered suffers from severe abdominal pain, vomiting, severe headache, drowsiness, severe fatigue, drop in blood pressure, low platelets, black stools and breathlessness, they should immediately consult a doctor for hospital admission,” he adds.

As per popular perception, platelets keep falling when one has dengue, but Dr Shivaraju says multiple organs might also get affected. “If the liver is affected, one might have vomiting, while breathlessness indicates the lung is impacted,” he said.