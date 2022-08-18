Be vigilant against divisive forces, says CM

KCR continues his tirade against Modi government without direct reference

KCR continues his tirade against Modi government without direct reference

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has cautioned people to remain vigilant to the moves by some forces that are out to divide the country on caste and communal lines.

The Chief Minister continued his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government, claiming that there is need for “qualitative change” in political scenario at the national level. He did not name the BJP or any other political party though.

“Constructing a building is an arduous task, but demolishing it is relatively easy,” he said, adding full fruits of freedom could be enjoyed only in a society that is free of caste and communal differences.

The Chief Minister was addressing the people after inaugurating the newly constructed collectorate and administrative complex in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Wednesday. He went round the complex after receiving the guard of honour from the police and took blessings from the priests who performed traditional puja at the time of inauguration of the new complex.

Mr. Rao started his address by explaining how the government went ahead with a focussed approach and made capital expenditure on creating assets as well as taking care to provide welfare measures like Aasara social security pensions to all the deserving people. From a stage where there were long power cuts, the State had emerged as the only one in the country providing 24X7 power to all sections.

Though there were abundant natural resources, the inefficient and irrational policies adopted at the Central level had ensured that no other State was able to provide round-the-clock quality power to all sections. “How is our government able to provide water and power to all sections and why is this not happening in other places including the national capital, New Delhi?” he asked.

He attributed the achievement by Telangana to the corruption free administration in the State and the focus on the fiscal discipline which ensured that there was huge capital expenditure. Telangana, as he had claimed during the separate statehood movement, was a rich State with adequate resources.

The financial strength of the State could be seen from the growth in per capita income from around ₹1 lakh at the time of its formation to ₹2.78 lakh, the highest in the country, at present.

The same was the case with the GSDP growth which rose from around ₹5 lakh crore to ₹11.58 lakh crore in a short span.

“Few ignorant people are making claims otherwise. People should be cautious and not fall into their trap. We will face problems if we trust these claims,” he said, exhorting people to watch developments at the national level regularly and hold debates on the happenings. Elaborating on the unique initiatives like Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak and residential education system for the benefit of deprived and marginalised sections, he said Telangana, which was known for migration of workforce, had in fact reversed the trend in the past few years because of the developments made in the State. “Workers from 12 other States have migrated to Telangana and are working here,” he said.

The Chief Minister announced ₹ 10 crore over and above the ₹ 5 crore given as Assembly constituency development fund to all the seven MLAs of Medchal-Malkajgiri district and exhorted them to ensure speedy development of the district which had more share of the urban population.