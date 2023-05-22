Be united, we can repeat Karnataka result here: Revanth

May 22, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy said that the results of Karnataka can be repeated in Telangana as well and urged the party leaders to get united to achieve that.

TPCC extended meeting was held here on Monday presided over by Mr. Revanth Reddy. AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakre, working presidents Anjan Kumar Yadav, Mahes Kumar Goud, former PCC presidents Ponnala Lakshmaiah, V. Hanumantha Rao, MLA Seetakka, former ministers Shabbir Ali, Balaram Naik and others participated in the meeting.

“BJP has been trying to divide people and thereby staying in power. It has been handing over public assets to private persons like Adani and Ambani. Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Parliament with vengeance. He was forced to vacate bungalow as he questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people of Karnataka taught a lesson to Modi in the recent Assembly elections,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy while addressing the meeting.

Stating that Rahul Gandhi had taken up Bharat Jodo Yatra for national unity and to become voice of the poor, the TPCC president called upon party leaders and workers to make suggestions for better functioning of the party. The meeting also passed a resolution congratulating Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah and DK Shiva Kumar for winning elections. Party workers were also asked for online registration of about 25 lakh persons for Rajiv Gandhi online Quiz.

‘No covert’

Clearing the air on past accusations, the TPCC president said that there was no covert in the party and everyone was working to strengthen it. “There are no differences in the party. I am ready to come down 10 steps for the sake of the party,” he said.