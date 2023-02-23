ADVERTISEMENT

Be thrifty, save money through post offices: Bihar top officer tells public

February 23, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Secretary in Bihar B Rajender, who hails from Adilabad district, participated in the ongoing week-long all-India ‘post office savings bank maha mela’ at Ichoda sub post office in Adilabad postal division and distributed passbooks to new investors. He requested the residents to develop the habit of thrift and added that there was no better agency than post offices to save money as it gave good returns and ample security. Postmaster general P.V.S. Reddy lauded postal staff for opening 35,493 accounts in the first three days of the maha mela. During the mela, the 16 branch post offices under Ichoda sub post office opened 521 new accounts.

