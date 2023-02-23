HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Be thrifty, save money through post offices: Bihar top officer tells public

February 23, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Secretary in Bihar B Rajender, who hails from Adilabad district, participated in the ongoing week-long all-India ‘post office savings bank maha mela’ at Ichoda sub post office in Adilabad postal division and distributed passbooks to new investors. He requested the residents to develop the habit of thrift and added that there was no better agency than post offices to save money as it gave good returns and ample security. Postmaster general P.V.S. Reddy lauded postal staff for opening 35,493 accounts in the first three days of the maha mela. During the mela, the 16 branch post offices under Ichoda sub post office opened 521 new accounts.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.