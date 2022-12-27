Be the voice of the most vulnerable, IPS probationers told

December 27, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - hyderabad

Asking the Indian Police Service officers to be sensitive to the plight of the voiceless, President Droupadi Murmu said that officers should ensure that an illiterate poor man living in a remote corner of the country got sympathetic support at the local police post.

“The criminals should tremble with fear at the very thought of the police. But, at the same time, the common citizen should look at the police as a friend and saviour,” she said while addressing IPS probationers of the 74th batch of the Indian Police Service at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (NPA) her e on Tuesday.

She said the quality of their leadership would determine the effectiveness and morale of the force led by them and advised them to keep in mind, and demonstrate through action, the five fundamental attributes of Integrity, Impartiality, Courage, Competence and Sensitivity.

The President said that police was the most visible organ of the government and when they command trust of the people the image of the government also enhances. The police would command respect and trust only when the entire force under them, to the last constable, displays alertness, sensitivity and honesty.

Police forces had to be partners in progress of the country and transformation of the society and be the change-agents in India’s achieving greater prosperity while ensuring sustainable development, especially inclusion. Inclusion means - inclusion of that last person, the most deprived person, the most vulnerable person. That person should be at the centre of their concerns, she said.

She said that in line with our stated national priorities, Nari Shakti has to play a major role in achieving the targets the country has set for itself during the ‘Amrit Kaal’. A truly ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, pre-supposes ‘Atmanirbhar Nari, she said. Larger participation of women results in better overall development, she said and urged lady police officers to always help other women, especially the vulnerable. The society would experience a great transformation if every woman stands up for the weaker ones among them.

The President said that when the country was celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the nation acknowledges the rich contribution of the police force in sustaining and strengthening the world’s largest and most vibrant democracy. Thousands of brave police personnel have laid down their lives for the cause of India’s internal security, she said and paid her respects to them.