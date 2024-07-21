GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Be the heroes of science that aViksit Bharat demands, graduating students of IIT-H told

1,103 degrees conferred on graduating students at IIT-Hyderabad during its 13th convocation

Published - July 21, 2024 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Director of IIT-H B.S. Murthy presenting degrees to students in the presence of chief executive officer of NITI-Aayog B.V.R Subrahmanyam at IIT-H in Sangareddy on Saturday.

Director of IIT-H B.S. Murthy presenting degrees to students in the presence of chief executive officer of NITI-Aayog B.V.R Subrahmanyam at IIT-H in Sangareddy on Saturday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Make the best efforts to ensure technology uplifts the masses, and not divides them further, NITI-Aayog chief executive officer B.V.R. Subrahmanyam told the graduating students at Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad here on Saturday.

He advised them to stand tall as “a true IITian” by not just intelligence, identity and influence, but with one’s sense of integrity, inclusion and impact.

Speaking at the 13th convocation at IIT-H in Sangareddy, Mr. Subrahmanyam urged the fresh graduates to be heroes of science.

“May you be those heroes of science that a Viksit Bharat demands. May you leverage your IIT identity not just for personal glory but for public good,” he said.

A total of 1,103 graduates, the highest in a year so far, were conferred their degrees during the ceremony. The number also includes the first graduating batch of B.Tech in biomedical engineering, M.Tech in transportation engineering; semiconductor materials and devices; and heritage science and technology (online).

Among the graduates, the four gold medallists were Mamidipaka Pragna (B.Tech), Tanmoy Dutta (M.Sc), Balaji GR (M.Tech) and Anirudh Srinivasan (B.Tech). The highest number of 414 degrees were conferred on students from B.Tech programme, followed by various steams of M.Tech and 132 doctoral degrees.

Chairman, Board of Governors of IIT-H, B.V.R. Reddy, director, IIT-H, B.S. Murty and others were present.

