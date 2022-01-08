Be resilient to change, Dhruva graduates told

Management college celebrates silver jubilee

The silver jubilee celebrations of Dhruva College of Management saw an exhibition of Indian traditions in line with the ancient Gurukul style that the college follows, and parents being honoured for the achievements of their children.

Former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Bolton University, UK, Kondal Reddy Kandadi was the chief guest at the event that also saw the participation of alumni from across the globe. In his convocation address, he shared some important messages with the graduating students and asked them to be resilient towards change and enlightened them that the term ‘perfect job’ is a myth.

Telangana DGP M. Mahender Reddy and retired IIM-A professor Mathew M Monippally, who is a member of Dhruva’s governing board, congratulated the graduating students through video-conferencing. Former TPCC chief and senior Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Vipin Gupta of California State University USA, Annam Ramaswamy of ASCI and Jagan Reddy, a US-based psychiatrist, were among other guests.

College founder-chairman S. Pratap Reddy, in his welcome address, touched upon the values such as humility and love for work which Dhruva has always attempted to ingrain among students. This resonates in the mission statement of Dhruva, that is co-producing leader-managers grounded in intellectual humility and ethical profundity.

Shanthi B. (valedictorian and marketing topper), Vallakathi Sai Kishore (salutatorian); V.V.S.V.S. Maheedhar (finance topper), Dheeraj Rampal S. (HR topper) and Chepuri Aravind (analytics topper) were felicitated with medals and trophies for their exemplary performance.

Parents of the meritorious students were also felicitated on the occasion and shared how the Dhruva family had made a meaningful impact in their lives. The graduating students received their certificates from the chief guest.

K. Pratap Reddy, director of Society for Entpp Devt and Agri Business Management, R K Jain, director- Symbiosis, S. Pratap Reddy, chairman of Dhruva College of Management and Puspalatha Reddy, college vice-chairperson were present.