Be ready to pay back if comments on Rahul Gandhi do not stop: Jagga Reddy

Published - August 30, 2024 09:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TPCC working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday. Fisheries Corporation chairman Mettu Sai Kumar is seen.

Hyderabad

TPCC working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy warned BRS leader Harish Rao of serious consequences if he continued to make ‘derogatory’ comments against Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said that he would use harsher language against the BRS leadership if comments on Mr. Gandhi continue from them. “Mr. Harish Rao should realise that he doesn’t have the stature to challenge a leader like Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

Mr. Reddy was reacting to Mr. Harish Rao’s demand that Mr. Gandhi should come to Kodangal constituency, represented by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, to debate on farm loan waiver. “Our Kisan Congress president Anvesh Reddy can clear your doubts if you are open for a debate with him in Siddipet,” he said.

Unique LoP

The Congress leader also took a sharp jibe at BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao, stating that Telangana is facing a unique situation where the Leader of Opposition neither opens his mouth nor raises issues concerning the public. “KCR as the CM never allowed the Opposition to question while Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is open to the Opposition leader speaking on issues but that seldom happens,” he added.

He added that KCR never went to the Secretariat to meet people or his own Ministers. In contrast, Mr. Revanth Reddy goes to the Secretariat regularly and meets people directly. Even the Opposition leaders are invited unlike the BRS regime that closed the gates for the Opposition. All the Ministers are available at the Secretariat.

