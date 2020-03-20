Be proactive: Minister to medical teams

KARIMNAGAR

20 March 2020 00:50 IST

‘Tests will be done on people within 1-km radius of places that Indonesians visited’

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar has informed the medical fraternity to be alert to meet any exigencies in the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases in some parts of Karimnagar town.

Measures monitored

The Minister along with Mayor Y. Sunil Rao and Municipal Commissioner Valluru Kranthi visited the District Medical and Health Office and interacted with DM&HO G. Sujatha and other medical staff about the measures being initiated to check the spread of the virus.

He inquired about the constitution of rapid medical teams for surveys.

He said that the medical teams would initially conduct tests on people staying within one kilometre radius of places which the Indonesians visited during their two-day stay. Later, it would be extended to three-kilometre radius.

All suspected persons would be isolated and kept at the government headquarters hospital in Karimnagar.

More beds

He added that beds would be increased to 100 at the isolation ward. Also, the isolation wards of two other medical colleges in the town would be used.

On Thursday, the Minister participated in a survey along with medical teams at the Mukarampura locality and spoke to residents about any illness or visits by foreign returnees.

He advised people to self-isolate if they notice any symptoms of virus or approach the government headquarters hospital for necessary treatment.