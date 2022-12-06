Be prepared for early Telangana Assembly elections, Revanth tells partymen

December 06, 2022 06:01 am | Updated 06:01 am IST

Congress stages protests on farm issues across the State

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy predicted that elections for Assembly would be held anytime and called upon the party workers to be prepared.

“The State Assembly may be dissolved at any time, so get ready for elections. The Congress coming to power is a historical necessity at this juncture. Once coming to power, we will cancel Dharani and offer loan waiver of ₹2 lakh to each farmer,” said Mr. Reddy while participating in a protest before the Collectorate of Vikarabad on Monday.

Stating that State-wide agitations would be taken up on various issues, he alleged that the government is trying to transform farmers as labourers.

Responding to the call given by TPCC, protests were held before Collectorates across the State.

“In the past it was accused that attack took place on our language and our style (yasa). Now the attack is on our agriculture, which is our culture. Efforts are on to handover agriculture to corporate sector,” he said adding that about 80,000 farmers died in the last five years and even Agriculture Minister has accepted it.

Referring to the liquor scam allegedly involving K. Kavitha, and B.L. Santosh of BJP in MLAs poaching case, the TPCC president wondered why these people are failing to present themselves before the investigating agencies when All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi appeared before investigating agencies.

Stating that the TRS had lured legislators of other parties into its fold, the TPCC president said that now it is the turn of the ruling party in the State to face such a situation.

CLP leader Bhatti Vkiramarka led the agitation at Khammam Collectorate. He accused that farmers lost their rights with the implementation of Dharani, and about 12 lakh acres distributed to the poor was listed in Part B.

At Mahabunagar Collectorate, the programme was headed TPCC senior working president Mallu Ravi and DCC president Obeddula Kothval. Large number of party workers participated in the programme.

DCC president Nirmala Jayaprakash Reddy held the protest at Sangareddy Collectorate. At Peddapally, the agitation was led by party senior leader G. Niranjan.