Be part of building the nation: ISRO chairman to IIT Hyderabad students

July 15, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

S. Somnath, Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) called upon the students of the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) to be part of nation building.

He suggested they be passionate and committed to whatever they are working on without wavering. Mr. Somnath was speaking at the 12th convocation of the IITH held at its campus at Kandi in Sangareddy district on Saturday.

“This is beginning of the journey in your life. Be passionate and committed to whatever you are doing. Have the feel of leading. Failures will be there and be prepared for that. Certain amount of determination need to be there. Nothing less than excellence should be there,” he said.

Referring to the technological transformation that has been taking place, Mr. Somnath said that the growth in technology is amazing and the priority is for life extension. Stating that innovation and technology will change the destiny of the nation, he said that it was not far off to witness the integration of machine with human beings and one can control machines with thought process.

He has also explained about the recent ISRO explorations and how different wings work in coordination.

B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, Chairman Board of Governors, IITH, suggested the students learn lessons from people like Narayana Murthy Infosys, Sunder Pichai of Google and Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys. He has also stressed the need for collaboration stating that technology alone can not do anything and the importance of lifelong learning. 11th consecutive time, he has been participating in the convocation.

B.S. Murty, Director, explained about the journey so far travelled by the IITH informing that the institute will be with a strength of 5,000 students by August this year. He has also informed that IITH has several firsts to its credit.

