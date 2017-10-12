Telangana

‘Be confident, positive’

Role model: Actress Rakulpreet Singh with students at the International Day of the Girl Child event in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Role model: Actress Rakulpreet Singh with students at the International Day of the Girl Child event in Hyderabad on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Tollywood actor Rakulpreet tells girls

Tollywood actor Rakulpreet Singh, who has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador of Telangana for the “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” programme, has asked the young girls to be more confident and think positively to achieve their goals.

Ms. Singh who participated in the International Girl Child Day celebrations organised by Department of Women and Child Welfare said only women can be multi-taskers and they should be proud of their skills and use them.

At the same time, she said girls should respect their families that sacrifice so much for them and keep their confidence high. Later she distributed prizes to girls of Government schools who excelled in various events.

Khairatbad MLA Ch. Ramachandra Reddy and Women and Child Welfare Department Secretary Jagadeeshwar were among present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 5, 2020 12:52:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/be-confident-positive/article19840906.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY