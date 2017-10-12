‘Be confident, positive’

Tollywood actor Rakulpreet Singh, who has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador of Telangana for the “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” programme, has asked the young girls to be more confident and think positively to achieve their goals.
Ms. Singh who participated in the International Girl Child Day celebrations organised by Department of Women and Child Welfare said only women can be multi-taskers and they should be proud of their skills and use them.
At the same time, she said girls should respect their families that sacrifice so much for them and keep their confidence high. Later she distributed prizes to girls of Government schools who excelled in various events.
Khairatbad MLA Ch. Ramachandra Reddy and Women and Child Welfare Department Secretary Jagadeeshwar were among present.
