Telangana

Be available at home, 2BHK applicants told

A bird’s eye view of the double bedroom housing complex at Ambedkar Nagar near Necklace Road in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL
Special Correspondent HYDERABAD August 03, 2022 23:54 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 23:54 IST

GHMC, through a press release on Wednesday, urged applicants of double bedroom dignity housing scheme in the city, to make themselves available for the officials and staff who are on door-to-door verification.

Details such as reservation category, assembly constituency, and voter’s photo identity card were missing in the earlier applications. Hence, in order to collect the details, the staff will visit the applicant at the address provided in the application forms.

The applicants should stay at home and provide all necessary details, the communique said on Wednesday.

GHMC has already completed segregation of the 7,09,000 applications received from three district collectorates constituting GHMC, namely, Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri.

The applications have been divided across the property tax dockets, with each docket containing 700-1,000 applications, officials informed.

Duties of verification and collection of the additional information has been handed over to the bill collectors and tax inspectors, supervised by the Assistant Municipal Commissioners and Deputy Municipal Commissioners of the respective circles.

About 60,000-70,000 double bedroom housing units are complete in all respect across various locations and ready for allotment, officials said.

