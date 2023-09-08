ADVERTISEMENT

BDL’s CSR helps in training 600 women

September 08, 2023 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharat Dynamics Limited in Kanchanbagh, Hyderabad.

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, has provided job-oriented skill training in textiles, to about 600 women with a budget of ₹2.40 crore to women at Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh through the District Rural Development Agency.

Training has been provided training to stitch garments through 10 centres located in remote places of the district which enables self-employment. The participants were provided with sewing kits and material during training.

BDL director (finance) N Srinivasulu presented certificates to all participants who completed the training at a ceremony held at Vizianagaram on Thursday. In another event held at Vizianagaram, digitization of classrooms in 100 government schools in the district with a budget of ₹3 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative is aimed to facilitate easy learning for children through visuals and to reduce teachers’ efforts of explaining the students. User manual and training to teachers has also been provided. The director has also inaugurated a smart classroom at Pogiri, Rajam Mandal, according to a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US