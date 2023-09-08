HamberMenu
BDL’s CSR helps in training 600 women

September 08, 2023 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The Bharat Dynamics Limited in Kanchanbagh, Hyderabad.

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, has provided job-oriented skill training in textiles, to about 600 women with a budget of ₹2.40 crore to women at Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh through the District Rural Development Agency.

Training has been provided training to stitch garments through 10 centres located in remote places of the district which enables self-employment. The participants were provided with sewing kits and material during training.

BDL director (finance) N Srinivasulu presented certificates to all participants who completed the training at a ceremony held at Vizianagaram on Thursday. In another event held at Vizianagaram, digitization of classrooms in 100 government schools in the district with a budget of ₹3 crore.

The initiative is aimed to facilitate easy learning for children through visuals and to reduce teachers’ efforts of explaining the students. User manual and training to teachers has also been provided. The director has also inaugurated a smart classroom at Pogiri, Rajam Mandal, according to a press release.

