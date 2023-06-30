BDL works manual released

June 30, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Director (production) of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) P. Radha Krishna, also holding the additional charge of chairman and managing director, on Thursday released ‘The Works Manual - 2023’ at a special event organised at the Kanchanbagh unit. The manual is to guide executives in tendering, execution of works and hiring of consultants. It has provisions regarding topics such as centralised vendor registration; e-procurement and services; and model tender document for civil works and engaging consultants, according to a press release.

