BDL unveils three new products at Aero-India show

February 16, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Hyderabad-based public sector defence unit, has unveiled the ‘Vertical launched – short-range surface-to-air missile or VL SR SAM’, ‘Semi-active laser seeker homing anti-tank guided missile for BMP–II’ and ‘Drone Delivered Missile’ (‘Jishnu’) during the ‘ Bandhan’ ceremony held on the sidelines of Aero India – 2023 being held in Bengaluru.

These new products were launched in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior officials of the Defence Ministry, BDL chairman and managing director Commodore Siddharth Mishra (retd.), director (production) P. Radhakrishna and others, said an official release on February 16.

BDL is constantly striving to offer new products and new product variants to the Indian armed forces as the company’s endeavor is to make them ‘Atmanirbhar’, said the CMD.

The VL–S R SAM designed and developed by DRDO with BDL as the development-cum-production partner, is a next-generation, ship-based, all-weather, air defence weapon, which can be used by Navy as a quick reaction point defence against supersonic sea skimming targets.

The system includes missile (canisterised), Weapon Control System (WCS), Vertical Launcher Unit (VLU), Multi-Function Radar (MFR), Launcher Control System (LCS), Data Link Transciever (DLX) and Inertial Navigation System (INS) – Ship application.

Semi-Active Laser Seeker Homing Anti-Tank Guided Missile for BMP-II Infantry vehicle has been jointly designed and developed by ARDE – Armament Research and Development Establishment of DRDO and the in-house R&D division of BDL to enhance the capability of infantry and mechanised Infantry. It is a subsonic missile with a range of 4,000 metres, flight time of 25 seconds and can be fired from a tripod or a BMP.

Drone delivered missile has been designed and developed by the in-house R&D division of BDL. The missile is light weight and miniaturised for soft skinned targets. It has a range of 1.5km with a flight time of nine seconds.

The public sector defence unit has also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Thales for setting up manufacturing facilities for laser guided rocket in India, with EDGE Group entity, Al Tariq, UAE to jointly produce the all-weather, day/night, long-range precision-guided munition (LR-PGM) kits, Bultexpro, Bulagaria for setting up the manufacturing facilities for 122mm rockets and others, added the release.