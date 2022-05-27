Telangana

BDL turnover rises to ₹2,817 crore, profit touches ₹710 crore

BDL - Bharat Dynamics Ltd, the public sector defence unit, has achieved sales turnover of ₹2,817 crore during the fiscal year 2021-22 and registered a strong recovery of about 47% jump in turnover over that of previous year which was ₹1,914 crore. The profit before tax (PBT) of ₹710 crore is as against ₹341 crore of previous year with a growth of 108%.

An official press release on Friday said the profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹500 crore as against ₹258 crore of previous year with a growth of 94%. During the Q4 of FY 2021-22, BDL has achieved turnover of ₹1,381 crore and PAT of ₹264 crore as against turnover of ₹1,137 crore and PAT of ₹260 crore, respectively, during the corresponding previous period.

The order book position of the company as on April 1 2022 stood at ₹10,170 crore which will be executable in the next two-three years. BDL has also received leads for export of Akash missile to friendly foreign countries, which is expected to be materialised in one to two years, the release added.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2022 8:04:59 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/bdl-turnover-rises-to-2817-crore-profit-touches-710-crore/article65466808.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY