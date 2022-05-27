BDL turnover rises to ₹2,817 crore, profit touches ₹710 crore

BDL - Bharat Dynamics Ltd, the public sector defence unit, has achieved sales turnover of ₹2,817 crore during the fiscal year 2021-22 and registered a strong recovery of about 47% jump in turnover over that of previous year which was ₹1,914 crore. The profit before tax (PBT) of ₹710 crore is as against ₹341 crore of previous year with a growth of 108%.

An official press release on Friday said the profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹500 crore as against ₹258 crore of previous year with a growth of 94%. During the Q4 of FY 2021-22, BDL has achieved turnover of ₹1,381 crore and PAT of ₹264 crore as against turnover of ₹1,137 crore and PAT of ₹260 crore, respectively, during the corresponding previous period.

The order book position of the company as on April 1 2022 stood at ₹10,170 crore which will be executable in the next two-three years. BDL has also received leads for export of Akash missile to friendly foreign countries, which is expected to be materialised in one to two years, the release added.