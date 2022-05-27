BDL turnover rises to ₹2,817 crore, profit touches ₹710 crore
BDL - Bharat Dynamics Ltd, the public sector defence unit, has achieved sales turnover of ₹2,817 crore during the fiscal year 2021-22 and registered a strong recovery of about 47% jump in turnover over that of previous year which was ₹1,914 crore. The profit before tax (PBT) of ₹710 crore is as against ₹341 crore of previous year with a growth of 108%.
An official press release on Friday said the profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹500 crore as against ₹258 crore of previous year with a growth of 94%. During the Q4 of FY 2021-22, BDL has achieved turnover of ₹1,381 crore and PAT of ₹264 crore as against turnover of ₹1,137 crore and PAT of ₹260 crore, respectively, during the corresponding previous period.
The order book position of the company as on April 1 2022 stood at ₹10,170 crore which will be executable in the next two-three years. BDL has also received leads for export of Akash missile to friendly foreign countries, which is expected to be materialised in one to two years, the release added.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.